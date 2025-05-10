George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$285.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$241.00 to C$285.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$282.42.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$262.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$247.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$232.77. George Weston has a one year low of C$184.95 and a one year high of C$273.19.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total value of C$57,825.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $90,780 and have sold 97,461 shares worth $23,307,577. 59.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

