German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 577.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
GABC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $42,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
