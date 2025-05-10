Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
Global Beta Smart Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.
