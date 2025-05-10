Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 540,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globalstar by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 1,986,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $7,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Globalstar by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,310,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 1,123,307 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Globalstar Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.00 and a beta of 1.07. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $580,379.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,337.76. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $156,977.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,084.10. This represents a 36.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 259,546 shares of company stock worth $5,784,726 and sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

