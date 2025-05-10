Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 865,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

NYSE GTE opened at $4.53 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,737,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,749.76. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 476,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.