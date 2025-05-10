Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 865,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
NYSE GTE opened at $4.53 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Gran Tierra Energy Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
