Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,406,000 after buying an additional 177,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Griffon by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,582,000 after purchasing an additional 236,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,325,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Griffon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 558,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.17. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

