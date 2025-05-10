Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $462.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

