Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. 421,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,324% from the average session volume of 29,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

