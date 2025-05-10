HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) by 458.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HF Foods Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $4.34 on Friday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $228.88 million, a PE ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.86 million. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts expect that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HF Foods Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on HFFG

HF Foods Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.