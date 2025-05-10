Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Himalaya Shipping were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 143.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66,713 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:HSHP opened at $5.42 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $216.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Himalaya Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Himalaya Shipping Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

