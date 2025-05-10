Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 819.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.88. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

