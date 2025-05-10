Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 16,107 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 124,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $253.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $567.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

