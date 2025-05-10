Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 696 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 354,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 196,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 107,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 33,822 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Western Financial from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Western Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

MYFW stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.82.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

