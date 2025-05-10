Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,493,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after acquiring an additional 318,329 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,214,000 after purchasing an additional 473,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,454,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $117.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

