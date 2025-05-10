Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 3,954 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,363,614.50. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,225. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PB opened at $71.27 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

