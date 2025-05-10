Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 7,173 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChoiceOne Financial Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of COFS opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.56.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.06%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

