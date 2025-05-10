Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,318,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

