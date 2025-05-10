Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,756,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 102,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 1.3 %

RNGR opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,878,008.64. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $639,858 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

