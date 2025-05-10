Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 11,694 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $3.50 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $491.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Community Health Systems

About Community Health Systems

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.