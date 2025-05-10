Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 7,488 Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,811. This represents a 43.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

