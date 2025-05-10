Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,954,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,187,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,840,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 16,773.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 479,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

NNI stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.13 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Nelnet declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

