Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.