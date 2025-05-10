Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATV. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 20,544.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mativ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Mativ Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:MATV opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.40. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $308.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.