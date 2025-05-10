Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $257,000 Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

KNSA opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.34 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,250.75. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 23,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $651,016.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at $263,808.30. This represents a 71.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,486. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

