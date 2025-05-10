Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 402,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.13 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXFR

Luxfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.