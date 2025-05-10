Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,207,000 after buying an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,883,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 648,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,298,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 95,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

