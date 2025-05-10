Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LivaNova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

