Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $286,000 Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $166.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.50. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

