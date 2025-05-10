Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $286,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cable One by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 523.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.81 and a 200-day moving average of $314.89. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $437.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

