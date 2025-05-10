Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,967,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,369,000 after buying an additional 799,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,419,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,181,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.