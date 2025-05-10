Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $321,000 Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.5 %

CAKE opened at $50.17 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.