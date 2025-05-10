Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $282,000 in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $106,657.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,319.50. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $186,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,594 shares of company stock worth $520,384 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USNA. Sidoti lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $549.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $249.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

