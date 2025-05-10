Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $297,000 in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.02. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JAKKS Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 15,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $394,138.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,753.63. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

