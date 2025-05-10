Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $174.77 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.01 and a 1 year high of $364.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

