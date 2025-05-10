Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 4,178 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760 over the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DYN shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

