Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 296.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 135,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 73.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 227,549 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLNC. Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,808.01. The trade was a 9.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLNC opened at $4.59 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $833.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

