Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Manitowoc worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 243,077 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 608,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 232,744 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 589,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 397,837 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 104,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.92. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,990,432.56. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

