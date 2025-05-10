Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AAR by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AAR by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAR by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NYSE AIR opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

