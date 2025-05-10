Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Materion by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257,637 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 737,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

