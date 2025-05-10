Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $197.03.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

