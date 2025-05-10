Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,207 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,004.42. This trade represents a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

