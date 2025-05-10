Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 175 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,484 shares in the company, valued at $280,474.20. This trade represents a 14.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. CL King started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

