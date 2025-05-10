Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,420 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 755,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,897,610. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David H. Wang sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 672,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,364,928.40. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,693,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

