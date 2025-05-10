Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,414 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Employers by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Employers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EIG opened at $49.56 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,087. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Pedraja bought 3,050 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $148,199.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,164.70. This trade represents a 71.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.