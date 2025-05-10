Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,490 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 236,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 841,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 766,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 473,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $83,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,052. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,574.92. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,216 shares of company stock valued at $841,138. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $787.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.82.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.