Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $272,000 Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Seneca Foods by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

