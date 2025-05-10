Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in TowneBank by 90.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 50,149 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. TowneBank’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

