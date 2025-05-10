Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

