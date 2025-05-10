Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.