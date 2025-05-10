Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 69.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

